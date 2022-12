Brons voor Isabel Grevelt bij eerste keer teamsprint wereldbeker

Last set of results of day 2 from Calgary, and it's gold for the USA 🇺🇸 ahead of Canada 🇨🇦 and the Netherlands 🇳🇱 in the women's team sprint! ⬇️



🔗 Find the results here: https://t.co/5dao4kS9Go#SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/VgGuSknN13