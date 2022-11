Van Duijvenbode door met een van hoogste gemiddelden ooit, Noppert treft Van Gerwen

DIRK WINS AN EPIC! 🇳🇱



What. A. Match! 🤯



Dirk van Duijvenbode wins one of the best games ever seen at Minehead, edging out Ryan Searle in a gripping last-leg decider!



The Dutchman averages 112 as he recovers from 7-3 down to deny last year's finalist!#PCFDarts | L16 pic.twitter.com/DBmOA28iaX