Borussia Dortmund verspeelt op onwaarschijnlijke wijze zege op Werder Bremen

🤪🤪🤪 - It is the 88th minute and Dortmund are winning 2-0 vs @werderbremen and then...



89'- Werder's sub Buchanan scores 2-1

93'- Werder's sub Schmidt scores 2-2

95'- Werder's sub Burke scores 2-3



For 1st time a club scores 3 BL goals as late as from 89th minute#BVBSVW