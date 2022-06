Noppert en Van Duijvenbode verliezen halve finale van Wales op World Cup of Darts

WALES LEAD! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Dirk van Duijvenbode with it all to do as Wales get a point on the board in this semi-final, as Price completes a dominant 4-1 success in the opening singles!



Up next 👉 Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode pic.twitter.com/antZknRQcL