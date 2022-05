Coldenhoff en Bogers houden Nederlandse eer hoog in lastige GP Spanje

Maxime Renaux is the MXGP overall winner at the MXGP of Spain! 🏆 Here’s what the winner had to say LIVE on MXGP-TV



📺Re-live all of the action from the weekend on https://t.co/U7dWVgcd2F#MXGPSpain #MXGP #Motocross pic.twitter.com/n5H4ID5QDg