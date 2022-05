Rooijakkers bekroont sterk voorjaar in Baskenland, Vollering hard onderuit

Rooijakkers takes the win in Durango-Durango Emakumeen. A difficult race for Team SD Worx, as @ashleighcycling & @demivollering were involved in a crash. Demi had to abandon, Ashleigh could continue & finished 4th. @N_FisherBlack (5th) got the prize for best young rider.

📸Getty pic.twitter.com/qOfxRO3WtL