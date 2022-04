Inter vergroot de druk op AC Milan met comfortabele overwinning op Spezia

60': Thiago Motta puts on M'Bala Nzola against Inter.



63': The referee tells Nzola to come off and take off his earring.



69': Unable to remove his earring, Motta subs Nzola off for Janis Antiste after spending the past 6 minutes with 10 men.



73': Inter score to go up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/0JKD9kOfmg