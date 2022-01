Vrouwelijke dartspionier grijpt naast tourkaart, net als Klaasen

π—™π—”π—Ÿπ—Ÿπ—’π—‘ π—™π—”π—Ÿπ—Ÿπ—¦ 𝗦𝗛𝗒π—₯𝗧 ❌



Fallon Sherrock ends the Final Stage of UK Qualifying School with zero points and will not be joining the PDC circuit full-time in 2022. #QSchool pic.twitter.com/lMoIH2d1jd