Brits duo breekt record met alweer een kersthit over worstenbroodjes

WOW!!!!! FOURTH TIME CHRISTMAS NUMBER 1! 🏆🎉



Thank you to EVERYONE for helping us make history for the @TrussellTrust food bank charity with the power of Sausage Rolls ❤️



DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! #thankyou #sausagerollsforeveryone #ladbaby #christmasnumber1 pic.twitter.com/0rf4BZ7O8k