Overstromingen en modderstromen rond Vancouver, zeker één dode

A job well done by @RCAF_ARC’s 442 Transport & Rescue Squadron. Using 3 CH149 helicopters and supported by a CC115 Buffalo, the Sqn evacuated 311 people, 26🐕 and a🐈 to safety in Agassiz after being trapped by landslides on roads in BC. @CFOperations @MARPAC_FMARP @BCGovNews pic.twitter.com/TXPPR7ih9a