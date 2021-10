Hassan en Bol krijgen eervolle nominatie na succesvol atletiekjaar

Three finalists, three Olympic champions! 🥇



🇳🇱 Sifan Hassan

🇷🇺 Mariya Lasitskene

🇵🇱 Anita Wlodarczyk



Who will be crowned women’s European Athlete of the Year at the #GoldenTracks in Lausanne on 16 October? ✨ pic.twitter.com/oVgyG48eiH