Van der Poel mist adjudant Riesebeek in Parijs-Roubaix na val in verkenning

Bad news from 🇫🇷! @OscarRiesebeek took a tumble on the #ParisRoubaix cobbles during a recon ride with the team this morning. He was taken to hospital, where scans revealed he'd sustained a non-displaced pelvic fracture, sadly putting an end to his season.



Speedy recovery, Oscar! pic.twitter.com/qDqWmZHdSo