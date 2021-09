Getafe scoort eindelijk weer eens tegen Atlético, maar Suárez verpest feestje

1582 - Stefan Mitrovic 🇷🇸 is the first Getafe player to score against Atlético de Madrid in @LaLigaEN since Diego Castro 🇪🇸 in November 2011, ending a streak of 1582 minutes without conceding for the Red-And-Whites against them in the competition. Surprise. pic.twitter.com/drYUGKoJ2M