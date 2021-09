Van Gerwen wint na 293 dagen weer eens een toernooi

π— π˜ƒπ—š π—ͺπ—œπ—‘π—¦ π—§π—›π—˜ π—§π—œπ—§π—Ÿπ—˜! πŸ’šπŸ†



After 293 days, Michael van Gerwen wins his first title for 10 months in a brilliant final, closing out an 11-7 success over Fallon Sherrock!



He is crowned the inaugural Viaplay Nordic Darts Masters champion! πŸ† pic.twitter.com/coTDOdCKyl