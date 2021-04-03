Vragen van Nieuwsuur aan en over Dimitry Kochenov

Vragen aan hoogleraar Dimitry Kochenov:

Resignation

- Why has your contract been terminated?

- When was it decided your contract would be terminated?

- Are you still working for the RUG?

- Per which date does your contract with the RUG end?

Times of Malta

- In February 2014 you wrote an op-ed article for the Times of Malta. It was published several days after you signed an agreement with mr. Schembri about your consultation work for the Maltese government. Why did you only mention your position as a professor at the RUG, and not your activities for the Maltese government?

QNI

- Who owns the data of the QNI?

- Who owns the website nationalityindex.com?

- Why are visitors of that website invited to 'improve their nationality'? What is the scientific interest of that?

- What is the interest of the RUG in this website?

- The Van Keulen inquiry concluded that the website at least has the appearance of a conflict of interest (tenminste de schijn van belangenverstrengeling). What is your take on that conclusion?

- Academic experts on scientifical integrity we consulted think that nationalityindex.com can be seen as a marketing tool for H&P. They also criticize the appearance of conflict of interest, and think because of that the scientifical value of the research is of lesser value. What is your take on that?

- Is (a part of) the data of the QNI used for the Passport Index of Henley & Partners?

- What are the underlying agreements or contracts between you / RUG / Christian Kälin / H&P?

Reactie Dimitry Kochenov

In reply to your questions I have only the following to say:

1. I have been offered a job, which is significantly superior to my RuG position, but before accepting it I accepted a visiting scholar position at the University of Oxford to co-convene a multidisciplinary seminar on Citizenship by Investment at the Centre for Migration, Policy and Society of Oxford School of Anthropology.

2. What the Times of Malta published is a populatized version of a well-known little article of mine, published before any contacts with the Maltese government as part of a 2013 European University Institute debate on the issue: https://cadmus.eui.eu/handle/1814/29318 My professional scholarly position is crystal-clear and has never changed: selling citizenship is fully legal. I explained it further in a recent London School of Economics paper, which I invite you to read: https://www.lse.ac.uk/european-institute/Assets/Documents/LEQS-Discussion-Papers/LEQSPaper164.pdf

3. The QNI is a scholarly book published by Hart Publishing, Oxford: https://www.bloomsburyprofessional.com/uk/kalin-and-kochenovs-quality-of-nationality-index-9781509933235/ The full dataset is in public domain: https://data.mendeley.com/datasets/53zr7cfyrs/1 Anyone who so wishes is fully authorised to use it, as long as a full reference to the book is provided.

4. Concerning Van Keulen inquiry I can only repeat what I have already said in my naschrift to the Report (at p. 28): "Such investigations and Reports [...] are a threat to any University's reputation and a shame of our University community."