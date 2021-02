Instagram verwijdert NOS-beelden met Zwarte Piet bij artikel Bram van der Vlugt

De volledige (Engelstalige) verklaring van Facebook, waartoe Instagram behoort:

"These videos were removed for violating our hate speech policies because they contain depictions of blackface. This is something we take incredibly seriously because we believe it's important that we create an environment where everyone feels welcome and safe. Decisions around when something crosses the line into hate speech are some of the hardest decisions that we have to make. Intent is one of the factors we take into account. However, while we support efforts to pay tribute to Bram van der Vlugt's life we also have to consider the impact on the wider community if we allow things which perpetuate negative or hateful stereotypes, even if the intent behind them is not hateful.

We respect the fact that not everyone agrees with our policy and we've publicly stated that we don't think we should make so many decisions about content on our own. That's why we have built a new way for people to appeal Facebook's content decisions to an independent oversight board, whose decisions will be transparent and binding. It's also why Facebook has argued for some time now for new regulations in this area. However, in the absence of democratically accountable laws and frameworks, we have to make real decisions in real time".