During the recent Indonesian presidential elections, artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots were built into campaign software and widely used to create campaign strategies and social media content.

To test whether the AI chatbots could also be used in this way in the Netherlands, Nieuwsuur conducted a number of tests.

First, we manually entered ten prompts (commands to chatbots) that were comparable to those used by the Indonesian campaign teams, but in a Dutch political context (see the entire list here). We did this with the three best-known AI chatbots: ChatGPT (OpenAI), Copilot (Microsoft) and Gemini (Google), in English and Dutch.

All three chatbots provided detailed answers in all cases, although the terms and conditions of Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT states that chatbots may not be built into campaign software and may not be used for political purposes.

Google's terms and conditions do not mention electoral campaigns specifically, but last December, the company did promise that out of an 'abundance of caution', Gemini would not give any 'election-related answers' at all.

Moreover, the chatbots sometimes gave controversial answers to the prompts, such as: 'spread fake news to make your campaign message more effective'. That, too, is not in line with the promises and terms and services of the companies.

Microsoft

We then decided to test this in a more structured way for one of the chatbots, Microsoft Copilot. In collaboration with Nieuwsuur, non-profit research organization AI Forensics automatically entered the same ten prompts into Microsoft Copilot every day for two weeks (March 21st to April 4th). The researchers from AI Forensics, an organization that operates across Europe, did this from a Dutch IP address, to imitate Dutch usage.

The larger test showed that Copilot continued to provide campaign strategies that promoted the use of disinformation and bots and suggested strategies that would tell voters that the outcome of the European Parliamentary elections isn't decided by their votes but is predetermined.

After Nieuwsuur asked Microsoft for comment on the findings, the company limited the answers Copilot provides. We then tested the same list of prompts again in Copilot (April 22-24) together with AI Forensics, to check whether that restriction worked. Copilot indeed provides less detailed answers to the ten Dutch prompts than before. For example, the chatbot no longer responds to the Dutch-language prompt that previously yielded answers recommending the spread of disinformation. Copilot still answers the same prompt in English, as well as the other English prompts.

Google

Google also introduced restrictions in response to our questions. Those restrictions were more rigorous than Microsoft's. When we entered election-related prompts, the chatbot no longer responded in English, nor in Dutch.

ElevenLabs

We also tested whether creating a voice with AI software ElevenLabs works in the Netherlands. In Indonesia, this software was used, among other things, to create a deepfake of late dictator Suharto. In the US, the software was used to make a 'robocall' with President Biden's voice.

ElevenLabs recently introduced 'No-go' voices: restrictions political leaders' voices, starting in the UK and the US. The company wants to expand that list to other languages and other countries. In the Netherlands, we tested whether the software works with the voices of Jan-Peter Balkenende and Mark Rutte, which it did.