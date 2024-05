Microsoft

Vragen Nieuwsuur:

In November '23, Microsoft announced new steps to protect elections from the malicious use of AI software. Yet Azure hosts AI software that is being used to craft detailed campaign strategies based on swaths of data about voters, such as Pemilu.AI in Indonesia (see https://www.reuters.com/technology/generative-ai-faces-major-test-indonesia-holds-largest-election-since-boom-2024-02-08/). NB: We have been in Indonesia and have seen how Azure is used by Pemilu.AI. Could you please explain why Microsoft doesn't consider such use of its services as detrimental to fair electoral processes? The owner of Pemilu.AI asserts that Microsoft cooperates closely with him and is fully aware of how his company uses its services. Can you confirm this? Microsoft is a big investor in OpenAI, the provider of ChatGPT. This service allows for the creation of specific campaign strategies, including strategies to dissuade voters from going to the polls (see attached for an example). Considering your efforts on protecting election integrity as set out it the blogpost, how desirable do you think this feature is? In Microsoft Copilot's policies, it is explicitly forbidden to use the service for incorporating " (...) 2.1.8 Political campaigning, lobbying or other election-related content." However, we've been prompting Copilot daily for the last week with a list of prompts asking the programme to design political campaigns and lobby strategies, targeting sensitive demographics (e.g. LGBTQ people, ethnic and religious groups). So far, Copilot always replies. How do you explain this, considering your own policies? NB: we've been doing this in Dutch and English, from a Dutch IP address. Please find attached 3 exclusively election-related prompts we've been testing, with a couple of results for one of them. The list is not exhaustive. In some instances Copilot gives questionable answers, e.g. it recommends spreading negative rumours and false information about the EU; dissuade people from registering to vote, and to have them forget that the elections are coming up; and to insinuate the electoral system is manipulated. You'll find some examples in the attachment. How do you explain this, considering your own policies? Do you consider this problematic? Why (not)? If yes, what steps will you take ahead of the start of the electoral campaign in the EU to change these outcomes? In conclusion, what value should Copilot users attribute to Copilot's usage policies when they can perform the actions the policies prohibit? How should they consider them: as suggestions, general moral guidelines, or as real-life policies that will be enforced? In conclusion, do you think the guardrails that Microsoft/Copilot implemented are sufficient for this election year? To what extent are Dutch voters in the European Parliamentary elections protected against potential malicious use of Copilot software? If you believe the guardrails yet to be insufficient, why have you decided to roll out the software so widely, internationally and easily available?

Reactie Microsoft:

In some instances, Copilot gives questionable answers, e.g. it recommends spreading negative rumours and false information about the EU; dissuade people from registering to vote, and to have them forget that the elections are coming up; and to insinuate the electoral system is manipulated. You'll find some examples in the attachment. How do you explain this, considering your own policies?

We've investigated the prompts provided and while many of the results are as intended, we are making adjustments to responses that are not in line with our Code of Conduct or Responsible AI Principles. We appreciate this being reported to us and encourage all users to report any concerns using our Report a Concern function as we continue to prepare our tools to perform to our expectations for the 2024 elections.

On our relationship with Pemilu.AI and their services: We don't comment on partner or customer engagements. See our Acceptable Use Policy for Azure customers using our online services.

On use of our products to assist with the creation of campaign strategy: We've been clear about our commitment to helping voters have access to transparent and authoritative information regarding elections.

Our tools can be used by campaigns to streamline their efforts and processes. We have no issue with this use case as long as it is not used for harm or to spread disinformation. In Microsoft Copilot's policies, it is explicitly forbidden to use the service for incorporating " (...) 2.1.8 Political campaigning, lobbying or other election-related content."

The policy you've pointed out is related to Copilot Plug Ins, a feature that enables developers to extend Copilot, that has additional restrictions on what a third party can use the tool for. See here for our general Copilot terms that allow these use cases.

Additionally you'll find more information on our recent publications about the topic in the below links.

