De Zwaan stunt op UK Open tegen Price, comeback Van Gerwen tegen Kleermaker

DE ZWAAN KO's PRICE 🐍



Ten 180s, 105.20 average and a sensational comeback performance from Jeffrey de Zwaan who eliminates Gerwyn Price in some style, closing out a marvellous 10-8 victory!



Up next 👉 Michael Smith v Luke Humphries



#UKOpenDarts R5