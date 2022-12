Van Duijvenbode overleeft vijf matchdarts, is door op WK en dankt Donny van de Beek

VAN DUIJVENBODE WINS!!!! 🍆



An absolute Ally Pally THRILLER as he goes all the way to a sudden-death Super Leg!



Dirk van Duijvenbode breaks Ross Smith, with Smith missing a dart for the match, but what nerve from the Dutchman!



INCREDIBLE drama at the Palace!#WCDarts | R3 pic.twitter.com/ljHiQ2IFGl