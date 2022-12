Brandweerman Soutar zorgt voor eerste WK-stunt, Van Barneveld ontloopt Ashton

WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT! 🇧🇪



Dimitri Van den Bergh posts the highest average of the tournament so far, sealing a whitewash win with a SENSATIONAL 164 finish! 🔥



Sublime. #WCDarts | R2

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/BG3SHYDCbg