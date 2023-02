Vliegtuig van KLM twee keer klem op startbaan van Sint Maarten, reizigers gestrand

#KLM730 #A332 to #AMS is stuck in the turnaround at #SXM runway 28 threshold due to a nosewheel problem. Also happened in the same spot on arrival. They've asked for a tow back to the apron. Departure this evening looking very suspect. @flightradar24



