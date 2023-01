Nederlandse schaker Anish Giri is verrassende winnaar bij Tata Steel Chess

♟| BREAKING | Anish Giri wins the 2023 Tata Steel Chess Tournament



As Anish Giri won his final game, Nodirbek Abdusattorov did not manage to hold of Van Foreest. Tournament Ambassador Anish Giri is now the 85th Tata Steel Chess Champion! #TataSteelChess pic.twitter.com/Rm4pT6Zr9m