Merijn Scheperkamp komt 0,01 seconde tekort voor goud op EK afstanden

Such a close call between European 🥇 and 🥈 in the Men's 500m!



It's 34.602 and the win for Piotr Michalski 🇵🇱, just ahead of Merijn Scheperkamp 🇳🇱 who finished his 500m in 34.616 👀



Dai Dai Ntab 🇳🇱 takes the bronze 🥉 #SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/uc2W2xZioY