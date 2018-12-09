Deel dit artikel:













Deel dit artikel:











Auto vliegt spontaan in brand in Krommenie Foto: Inter Visual Studio / Pascal Fielmich Foto: Inter Visual Studio / Pascal Fielmich Foto: Inter Visual Studio / Pascal Fielmich Foto: Inter Visual Studio / Pascal Fielmich

KROMMENIE - Op de Gagarinstraat in Krommenie is vanavond een auto volledig uitgebrand. Het voertuig vloog spontaan in brand.

De bestuurder kon nog net wat waardevolle spullen uit de auto pakken, maar moest toen toekijken hoe zijn voertuig in vlammen opging. De brand trok veel bekijks, omdat het voor een flat gebeurde. De auto is total loss. 💬 Whatsapp ons!

Heb jij tips? Of een interessante foto of video gemaakt? Stuur ons jouw nieuws op Heb jij tips? Of een interessante foto of video gemaakt? Stuur ons jouw nieuws op 0630093003